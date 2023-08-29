Guwahati: Inmate Tortured Inside Rehab Centre; Family Files Complaint

In yet another shocking incident, an inmate was allegedly tortured inside a drug de-addiction centre or rehabilitation centre in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to sources, an inmate, identified as Akash Das, was subjected to severe torture inside the rehab centre named Revival Wellness Society located in Sundarpur area.
After the victim revealed to his parents that he was being tortured inside the rehab centre, his father filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station against the owner of the rehab centre, Praggan Das, and other staffs..
The victim’s father told reporters, “I called the rehab centre 14 days after my son was admitted there when they informed me that he jumped from the building. After I asked them why they didn’t inform me about it earlier, I was asked to visit the rehab centre. When we reached the rehab centre, we saw our son was trembling and crying. He said that if we didn’t take him out of the centre, the staff would kill him. The next day we filed a complaint at the police station. So far we have not received any help from the police. We demand action against the people involved in torturing my son.”
Meanwhile, the victim shared his experience saying, “They tortured and threatened to kill me and made me clean the toilet with bare hands. They also cut my hair giving the look of a thief without my consent.”
He further stated that the accused used to abuse him verbally.