Inquiry Launched Into Khanapara Accident; Stern Warning Issued to City Bus Drivers

The District Transport Officer (DTO) of Kamrup Metro stated that an inquiry will be launched into the tragic accident that claimed the life of an auto-rickshaw driver in the Khanapara locality of Guwahati earlier on Tuesday.
The DTO strictly warned the bus conductors from driving the buses, violating which they have to face harsh consequences.
Addressing media persons, the Kamrup (M) DTO said that the Transport Department has spoken to the authorities of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC). The department has also sat for talks with the auto-drivers association.
The DTO further stated that a written notice will be given to the organizations who run the buses, warning them to face dire consequences if these kinds of incidents occur in the future.
It may be mentioned that a tragic road accident in Guwahati's Khanapara claimed the life of an auto-rickshaw driver and injured two others on Tuesday. According to reports, a CNG bus bearing registration number AS 20 2558 rammed into a parked auto-rickshaw registered as AS 01QC 8716 in Khanapara.
Reportedly, the auto-rickshaw driver identified as Hitesh Kalita was killed on the spot. On the other hand, two other persons have also been injured in the incident, reports added. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment.