Inquiry Launched Into Khanapara Accident; Stern Warning Issued to City Bus Drivers

It may be mentioned that a tragic road accident in Guwahati's Khanapara claimed the life of an auto-rickshaw driver and injured two others on Tuesday. According to reports, a CNG bus bearing registration number AS 20 2558 rammed into a parked auto-rickshaw registered as AS 01QC 8716 in Khanapara.

Reportedly, the auto-rickshaw driver identified as Hitesh Kalita was killed on the spot. On the other hand, two other persons have also been injured in the incident, reports added. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment.