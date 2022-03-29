Inquiry Ordered Into Encounter Of Main Accused In Garigaon Rape Case

A Guwahati court on Tuesday ordered an investigation into the encounter of the prime accused in the Garigaon sexual assault case.

Based on directions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the court today ordered an inquiry into the death of Biki Ali.

Meanwhile, the court directed Additional District Magistrate of Kamrup metropolitan district, Bipul Kumar Das to handle the investigation.

He has been asked to submit a report within 15 days. The report will be submitted to the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC).

The prime accused, Biki Ali was shot on March 16 after he tried to flee from custody when he was taken to the scene of the crime for a reconstruction, claimed police.

According to reports, Ali was immediately shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Ali, who was arrested the previous day, had sustained bullet injuries in the police firing.