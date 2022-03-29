Inquiry Ordered Into Encounter Of Main Accused In Garigaon Rape Case

A Guwahati court on Tuesday ordered an investigation into the encounter of the prime accused in the Garigaon sexual assault case.
Based on directions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the court today ordered an inquiry into the death of Biki Ali.
Meanwhile, the court directed Additional District Magistrate of Kamrup metropolitan district, Bipul Kumar Das to handle the investigation.
He has been asked to submit a report within 15 days. The report will be submitted to the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC).
The prime accused, Biki Ali was shot on March 16 after he tried to flee from custody when he was taken to the scene of the crime for a reconstruction, claimed police.
According to reports, Ali was immediately shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) but the doctors declared him brought dead.
Ali, who was arrested the previous day, had sustained bullet injuries in the police firing.
Notably, a minor girl in Guwahati’s Garigaon area was brutally gang raped and filmed on March 10.
The heinous crime took place in the Garigaon locality near Jalukbari area in Guwahati. A group of 5 men reportedly sexually assaulted a minor girl and made videos of the incident.
A case was been registered against all the five accused at the All Women Police Station in Guwahati’s Panbazar city based on a complaint by the victim.
The victim was first raped by Biki Ali on February 16. One of Biki’s friends had recorded the entire incident.
Later on February 19, Biki used the video to blackmail the victim and forced her to visit him to a hotel, where she was gangraped by four other.
The other four accused in the case, Faijul Ali, Raja Ali, Poona Ali and Pinku Ali were absconding. Police had arrested two of them, Faijul and Poona on March 18.