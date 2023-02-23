Inspect Veggies Before Importing to Guwahati, Directs Gauhati HC

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday directed the concerned departments to inspect the vegetables before they are imported to Guwahati.

The high court issued a set of guidelines related to use of pesticides in vegetables based on a petition filed by Advocate Seema Bhuyan.

Various departments including agriculture, forensics and health were directed to take adequate measures for inspecting the vegetables that are imported to the city before they enter and sold to citizens.

The Gauhati High Court has asked the departments to submit a detailed report on this by March 3.

It may be mentioned that Advocate Seema Bhuyan filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the high court stating that the food products like vegetables and crops in the state have excessive contamination of pesticides and heavy materials that are injurious to human health.