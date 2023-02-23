Partha Sarathi Mahanta Appointed as DIG (Admn) of Assam Police

In a major reshuffle in the Assam Police, Joint commissioner of Guwahati Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admn).

He has been posted as the DIG (Admn) with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta has been released from his charge of Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

Mahanta was substantially posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Armed Police), Assam for the purpose of drawal of pay and allowances only.

A notification issued by the Assam Government’s Home department stated, “In the interest of public service, Shri Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS (SPS-2007), Joint Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, who was substantially posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Armed Police), Assam for the purpose of drawal of pay and allowances only, is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam against existing vacancy with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders.”

“He is hereby released from the charge of Joint Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Armed Police), Assam,” read the notification.