Inter-Divisional RPF Badminton Championship-2023 Underway in Guwahati

Besides team events, Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Singles and Doubles for veterans over 45 years and GOs category matches will be organized.

Thereafter, the RPF NFR team will be selected for Inter-Zonal championships. This championship is being organized by RPF Lumding Division with the help of NFR headquarters and Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association.

RPF Sports Officer ASC Sh. R L Meena who was also present during the ceremony thanked NFRSA for their cooperation and encouraged players to play the game with full dedication and discipline.

ASC Guwahati Rakesh Sharma thanked Col P K Khanduri for gracing the occasion and for his blessing to RPF players.