Inter-Divisional RPF Badminton Championship-2023 Underway in Guwahati

The opening ceremony of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inter-Division Badminton Championship-2023 is underway at the Badminton Hall of NFRSA stadium in Guwahati’s Maligaon.
Colonel P K Khanduri, Commanding Officer of Transit Camp 240 Guwahati was the Chief Guest for the opening ceremony. The three-day long championship which started on May 12 (Friday) will conclude on May 14 (Sunday). Five RPF teams from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) including Lumding Division, Tinsukia Division, Katihar Division, Rangiya Division and NFR Headquarters are participating in the championship.
Besides team events, Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Singles and Doubles for veterans over 45 years and GOs category matches will be organized.
Thereafter, the RPF NFR team will be selected for Inter-Zonal championships. This championship is being organized by RPF Lumding Division with the help of NFR headquarters and Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association.
RPF Sports Officer ASC Sh. R L Meena who was also present during the ceremony thanked NFRSA for their cooperation and encouraged players to play the game with full dedication and discipline.
ASC Guwahati Rakesh Sharma thanked Col P K Khanduri for gracing the occasion and for his blessing to RPF players.