Inter-State Drug Nexus Busted in Two Separate Operations in Guwahati, 6 Arrested

Based on a confidential tip-off, the Crime Branch Guwahati and Dispur police conducted a search operation at House No. 40, Purvanchal Path, Near Sun Valley Hospital, Downtown and recovered 24 soap boxes containing approximately 1.18 kg of suspected psychotropic substances (heroin).
The police also arrested three individuals from Manipur in connection to the case.
The arrested inter-state drug peddlers were identified as James Hingba (33) son of Hingba in Maram Bazar, Tehsil: Tadubi, District- Senapati, Manipur, Nikhil Leimapokpam (30) son of Kaomacha Leimapokpam of Maharabi, Sekman, District- Imphal West, Manipur and Junaid Ahmed (26) son of Abul Kalam of Wangoi Awang, PS. Wangoi, District- Imphal West, Manipur.
Meanwhile, in another instance, the SOG team of West Police district and Garchuk PS Staff apprehended one person who came in a brand with new Swift Dezire car, namely, Abdul Alim, of Ramdia, Hajo at Boragaon near Ganesh Mandir to buy Heroin.
With his help, the police also apprehended two women who came to handover Heroine packets to him at Hotel Highway Palace, Lalmati, Basistha PS.
During search operation, the police recovered 20 packets of soap cases containing Heroin and cash Rs 22,400 from them and seized as per procedure of NDPS Act.
After interrogation of the two women searched at Hotel New Crystal, TRP Road Machkhowa in presence of ACP Azara Division which was booked by them and recovered cash Rs 1,50,000/- inside the room and seized accordingly. Further interrogation and efforts are now continuing to nab other associates.
Details of the persons apprehended.
1)N Kaine, age 30, D/o Nakki, Viilage- Maram, PS- Maram, Senapati district, Manipur
2) Sara, age 41 age, w/o Tyo, Village-Maram, PS-Maram, District-Senapati, Manipur
3) Abdul Alim, age-28 years, S-o- Kamal Uddin of Ramdia under Hajo PS, dist- Kamrup (R), Assam
Further, necessary procedures are currently underway.