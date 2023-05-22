International Day for Biological Diversity 2023 Organized in Guwahati

On the occasion of the International Day for Biodiversity 2023, the Assam State Biodiversity Board, in association with the National Biodiversity Authority, the Assam Forest Department, and the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, organized a state-level function at NEDFi house in Guwahati to create mass awareness of the theme of International Day for Biological Diversity along with the promotion of actionable activities “Mission Life”.
The meeting was chaired by Chandra Mohan Patowary, minister of Environment and Forest along with PCCF & HoFF of Assam Forest Department, M.K. Yadava; Dr. P.C. Bhattacharjee, Retd. Professor, Dept. of Zoology, Gauhati University and Dr. Satyendra Singh, Additional PCCF and CEO, CAMPA.
Dr. Narayan Sharma, Assistant Professor of Cotton University delivered a speech on the importance of biodiversity. A booklet named “Glimpse of indigenous rice diversity of Sonai block and nearby areas” was also released by Chandra Mohan Patowary in the event.
As a precursor of the event, three competitions for students were organized at Assam State Zoo. The competitions are namely Spot Photo Walk Competition for Documenting Biodiversity; painting competition and a Quiz competition. A total of around 150 students participated in the competitions representing 26 schools, colleges and universities. The prizes were awarded to the students by Chandra Mohan Patowary.