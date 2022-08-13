Guwahati News

International Flights from LGBI Airport to Resume in September

Bhutan’s national airline, Druk Air, the only service that runs international services to and from Guwahati will connect the region to Paro and Singapore
Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport
Pratidin Time

International flight services at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Assam's Guwahati is slated to resume from September 3.

The resumption would be the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Assam government is working towards five more international flight routes with neighbouring countries like Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh under the Centre’s Udaan international scheme.

For more than two years, Druk Air's services were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

