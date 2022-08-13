Batadrava PS Arson: Nagaon Police Files Charge Sheet

The Nagaon Police in Assam has filed a charge sheet in connection to the Batadrava police station burning incident.

This was announced by Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley in a press conference on Saturday.

The charge sheet has been filed against 23 people named as accused in the arson.

The SP said that nine accused have been arrested and 13 are still on the run.

Doley said, “We have appealed the fast-track court to initiate the trial process. An investigation is also underway into the alleged jehadi links in connection to the incident. Some of the arrested persons are linked with various criminal activities.”

It may be noted that an angry mob set the police station on fire on May 21 and also attacked two police officers on duty after a villager was killed in police custody.

A massive furore erupted with people questioning the role of police in the death of one person in custody. Violence also broke out with reported injuries on both sides.