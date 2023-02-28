International Seminar on ‘Concerns of Indigenous People’ Held at Dispur College

The Political Science Department of the Dispur College in collaboration with the North East Forum for Education and Research (NFER) organized a two-day seminar on ‘Contemporary Concerns of the State of Indigenous People Vis-a-Vis their Existence and Survival’ on February 27 and 28.

The event was organized at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Principal of Dispur College Dr. Nabajyoti Bora, addressing the gathering on the inaugural day of the event said that the magazine named ‘Open’ published by the college is ranked number two in Assam and sixth in Northeast.

He also said that, the college has organized five international seminars, seven national seminars and 20 regional level seminars last year.

Dr. Bolendra Kumar Das, president of the Managing Committee of Dispur College spoke in details about the contributions made by the indigenous people towards Assamese language and culture.

Assam education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu was also present on the inaugural ceremony on Monday. He thanked the Dispur College authorities to organize the seminar on concerns of indigenous people of the state and also expressed the need to protect the indigenous people.

The seminar that touched upon vital issues concerning the future of the indigenous population of the state was hosted by Bagmita Borthakur and Bishal Deep Kakoty.

The vote of thanks was accorded by coordinator of the seminar, Dr. Sikhajyoti Dekha and the event culminated with the singing of state anthem.