International Women’s Day: Assam Govt Reinforces Women’s Rights Through Gram Sabhas

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Directorate of Social Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (PNRD), Government of Assam organised Special Gram Sabhas for Women and Children across Assam.

This unique initiative presented an opportunity for children and women’s rights to become part of the dialogue at the local governance level.

State Minister of finance and social welfare, Ajanta Neog said, “Gender equality can be achieved by overcoming social barriers and constructs that lead to detrimental behaviours such as girls dropping out of school, child and forced marriage, violence against girls and women. The special Gram Sabhas on children and women’s rights will provide an opportunity to mainstream gender issues at the local level. This is a unique initiative of DSW and PNRD which should be sustained.”

The state-level culmination event was organised at the Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati, in the presence of Dr. Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of UNICEF Assam Field Office; Shri Bivash Modi, Director, Social Welfare, government of Assam; Shri. Rupak Pathak, Commissioner to the government of Assam, Panchayat and Rural Development; Smt. Kalpana Deka, ADC, Kamrup Metropolitan; and Smt. Manjari Borthakur, Joint Director, Social Welfare, government of Assam, in support of the Sustainabke Development Goal 5 on gender equality.