Assam: Huge Cache of Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kokrajhar

The police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition buried at two different locations in a forest in Kokrajhar district of Assam on Tuesday.

The recovered arms include two guns, four magazines, 16 hand grenades, 22 pressure bombs and several explosives.

Special Director General of Police (T&AP) cum Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) L R Bishnoi speaking at a press conference said that these weapons were suspected to be buried by surrendered NDFB militants at a location under the Bogribari police station.

The Kokrajhar district police formed three different teams under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar.

Notably, the Kokrajhar police have been constantly carrying out operations based on intelligence inputs to end the “weapon culture” for continuing peace and development in the area.

