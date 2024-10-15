Guwahati News

Guwahati: Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Scooter In Noonmati; Ganja Found Inside Car

Guwahati: A scooter rider was injured after a driver, allegedly intoxicated, crashed into him atop the Noonmati flyover late Monday night. 

The vehicle, bearing registration number ‘AR 01B 8512,’ reportedly lost control, struck the scooter, and then collided with the flyover’s divider.

According to sources, the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. A packet containing illicit ganja was also found inside the vehicle. 

Noonmati police were notified, who arrived soon after and detained the driver and also seized the vehicle involved in the mishap.

