Inebriated Woman Creates Midnight Chaos in Guwahati, Arrested

Guwahati witnessed midnight chaos near the Khanapara Science Museum area when an intoxicated woman allegedly assaulted a local shop owner, leaving her injured.

The accused, identified as Barbi Borah, reportedly engaged in a quarrel with Rimpi Borah, the owner of a tea stall named “Chai Garam.” According to eyewitnesses, Barbi was heavily under the influence of alcoholwhen it turned intoviolence. Rimpi sustained injuries during the fight.

The situation intensified when Barbi Borah allegedly clashed with a women police officer who arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control. A case hasbeen registered against acussed at Dispur Police Station.

Following the complaint, police arrested Barbi Borah, who claimed to be employed with the state’s Handloom and Textile Department.

Authorities are now investigating the matter further, while the victim continues to recover from her injuries.