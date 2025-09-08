Assam: Sualkuchi in Uproar After Moral Policing Assault at Private School

Two days after a shocking case of moral policing inside a private school in Bamundi village, public anger in Sualkuchi shows no sign of easing.

Last Saturday, Kandarpa Kumar Sarma, the recently suspended Examination Controller of Gauhati University, allegedly assaulted a fourth-grade employee of Sriman Chakraborty Academy, a privately run school. The victim, identified as Srikanta Kalita, a middle-aged staff member, was reportedly locked inside a room and was severely beaten with sticks, thus, leaving him seriously injured.

As per reports, the incident has drawn sharp condemnation from residents, student bodies and local organizations.

Speaking to the media, one community group demanding swift punishment for Sarma, said, “It is disgraceful that an educated man chose to take the law into his own hands under the garb of moral policing.”

It is to be noted that the attack led to several protests and outrage has escalated across the region, with demands for a full investigation increasing increasingly at this time.

Student organizations such as the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) have demanded that the concerned authorities not spare the accused, and hence, inaction would only lead to repeat offenses.

Up to Monday, the Sualkuchi people remain unanimous in their call for justice for the school staff member, and pressure is mounting on the local police to act with force.

