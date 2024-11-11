Intoxicated Youth Stabs Elder Sibling To Death In Guwahati's Birubari

An intoxicated youth stabbed his elder sibling to death in Guwahati's Birubari locality on Sunday. The victim was stabbed several times on his abdomen and neck and bled to death, according to preliminary reports.
The incident occurred on Sunday at around 10:30 pm at Rupkonwar Path in the Birubari area of the city. The accused, identified as Biswajit Sarkar came home intoxicated and hurled abuses at his elder brother Shankar Sarkar. This led to an altercation between the two which escalated soon, reports stated.
Thereafter, the accused went inside his home and returned with a knife and stabbed his brother. The family members immediately rushed the victim to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital with severe injuries. However, Shankar Sarkar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there, and the doctors declared him dead.
Following the incident, the accused fled from the scene. The victim's family filed a police complaint at Birubari police outpost, after which a search for the accused Biswajit Sarkar was launched.
The police have, meanwhile, arrested the accused from Guwahati's Anil Nagar area. They have also recovered the murder weapon from his possession.