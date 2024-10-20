Assam: Man Fatally Stabbed by Brother-in-Law After Drunken Argument

A shocking incident unfolded in Sonapur's Hohora village on Saturday night, where a man allegedly murdered his brother-in-law, Dharmendra Medhi, with a knife while under the influence of alcohol.
The accused, Dimbeswar Baniya, reportedly attacked his brother-in-law following a heated argument in the courtyard of Medhi's house. According to reports, Baniya had been living in a separate room within the premises of Medhi's home for business purposes.
On the night of the incident, the two returned home together from their business establishment and got into a disagreement, which escalated into a violent altercation. In a fit of rage, Baniya allegedly stabbed Medhi in the chest with a knife, killing him on the spot.
Local residents discovered Medhi in a pool of blood and immediately informed the police. Though the villagers rushed him to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.
Sonapur police quickly responded to the scene and arrested the accused, Dimbeswar Baniya, overnight. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.
Meanwhile, the locals has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and called for exemplary punishment for the perpetrator.