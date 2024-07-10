IPS Makrand Deouskar Takes Charge as IG of BSF Guwahati Frontier

IPS Makrand Deouskar has taken charge as the Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier. He belongs to the 1997 batch of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and brings extensive policing experience to his new role.
Deouskar has served as SP in various districts of Madhya Pradesh, DIG of Jabalpur range, and held significant positions including DIG intelligence, IG intelligence, IG Hoshangabad zone, IG (CID), and OSD to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Notably, he was the first Police Commissioner of Bhopal under the Commissionerate system introduced in Madhya Pradesh.
In 2013, Deouskar was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. He joined the BSF on deputation in February 2024 and previously commanded the Rajasthan Frontier of the Border Security Force. In his new role, he stressed the importance of effective border management to prevent crimes along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border and stressed the need to enhance security for residents in border areas.
Additionally, he highlighted the significance of maintaining cordial relations between the Border Guarding Forces of India and Bangladesh.