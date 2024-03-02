IPS Officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta Promoted To IGP Rank

Distinguished police officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta was on Saturday promoted to the position of Inspector General of Police (IGP) from the previous rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) that he held.
An official order from the home department of the Government of Assam informed of the promotion. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, an IPS (SPS-2007) officer was serving as the DIGP (Admn), Assam, along with DIGP (STF) and DIG (CWR).
However, he has now been promoted to the rank of IGP with charges of IGP (Admn), with additional charges of IGP (STF) and IGP (CWR).
The promotion will be taken into account from January 1, 2024, the order further mentioned. In additional, his pay will continue in Level - 13A in the pay matrix, it added.
The order read, "In the interest of public service, Shri Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS (SPS-2007), Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati and DIGP (STF), Assam and DIG (CWR), Guwahati as additional charge is allowed to officiate in the rank of Inspector General of Police with effect from 01.01.2024 and to look after the charges of Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati along with the additional charges of Inspector General of Police (STF & CWR), Guwahati. He will continue in Level-13A in the Pay Matrix."