IPS Officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta Promoted To IGP Rank

The order read, "In the interest of public service, Shri Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS (SPS-2007), Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati and DIGP (STF), Assam and DIG (CWR), Guwahati as additional charge is allowed to officiate in the rank of Inspector General of Police with effect from 01.01.2024 and to look after the charges of Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati along with the additional charges of Inspector General of Police (STF & CWR), Guwahati. He will continue in Level-13A in the Pay Matrix."