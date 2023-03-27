Partha Sarathi Mahanta Given Additional Charge Of DIG Special Task Force

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admn.) Partha Sarathi Mahanta has been given additional charge of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Special Task Force (STF) by the state government.

A fresh notification issued by the Government of Assam stated, “In the interest of public service, Shri Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS (SPS-2007), Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati is allowed to hold the additional charge of Deputy Inspector General of Police (STF), Assam in addition to his current duties with effect from the date of taking over charge.”