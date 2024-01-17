ISRO Chairman to Visit Guwahati for Interaction with Students at Pragjyotishpur University

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman Sridhar Panikkar Somnath and head of the team of scientists who successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon, will be visiting Guwahati on the invitation of Pragjyotishpur University today.
He will attend the welcome ceremony and interaction programme with students organized by the University.
The Registrar of Pragjyotishpur University, Dr. Yogesh Kakati, has informed that the authorities of the newly established university in Guwahati organized a special programme to honour ISRO Chairman and scientist Dr. Shridhar Panikkar to commemorate the victory celebration of Chandrayaan-3 and the recent solar mission of Aditya L-1 by ISRO.
Students of higher secondary final year and final year graduation will also be able to participate in the welcome ceremony, interact with the renowned scientists, and exchange opinions with students organized at the Srimanta Sankaradev International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra at 3:00 pm today.
The programme will begin with the lighting of the lamp, and floral tributes will be offered to the statue of great artist Jyoti Prasad Agarwala to commemorate Shilpi Diwas. On behalf of the organising team and media architects of 'SERF', Sailendra Pandey and Lalji Sonari requested all interested students and persons to attend the said programme.