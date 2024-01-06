ISRO Creates Another Milestone! Aditya-L1 Accomplishes Halo-Orbit Insertion

Aditya-L1 was designed and realised at UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) with participation from various ISRO centres. The payloads onboard Aditya-L1 were developed by Indian scientific laboratories, IIA, IUCA and ISRO. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft was launched by PLSV-C57 on September 2, 2023 from SDSC SHAR, into an elliptical parking orbit (EPO) of 235.6 km by 19502.7 km.

From here, Aditya-L1 embarked on an extraordinary journey towards the Sun-Earth-L1 Lagrange point, with the help of the onboard propulsion system, increased its orbital size progressively and moved toward L1 point. Five liquid engine burns (LEB) were executed during Earth orbit phase; gradually raised the apogee of the EPO to attain the desired trajectory with the fifth burn, known as the trans-L1 injection (TL1I) maneuver.

To address errors during, TL1I phase, a short burn of the engines, called TCM-1 was conducted on October 5, 2023, and another TCM-2 on December 14, 2023 to ensure compliance with Halo orbit insertion condition parameters. The spacecraft underwent a cruise phase lasting approximately 110 days to achieve the present condition prior to HOI targeted on January 6, 2024.