"It's A Relief Indeed", Citizens Rejoice Slash In Fuel Prices

It’s a relief indeed, claimed a Guwahati based man when asked to comment on the steep cut in fuel prices across India, after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government was taking steps to ease the piling pressure on the common people.

Following the announcements made by Sitharaman to cut down on central excise duty on fuel, prices of petrol came down by Rs 9.5 per litre and diesel prices were slashed by Rs 7 per litre. Citizens across India heaved a massive sigh of relief following the announcement.

Over a week after the announcement, people are rejoicing the

Speaking on the issue, Saumyadip Mukherjee, a resident of Guwahati’s Ulubari area said, “It’s a relief indeed. I work in Nagaon and come home on weekends. I use my personal vehicle for transportation and for months; the petrol charges have imbalanced by expenditure.”

Asked if he feared prices would again rise, Mukherjee said, “The morning after the announcement was made, I rushed to get my tank filled. It cost me around Rs 400 less to fill my tank.”

“I can only thank the central government. It feels like a bonus and I hope that prices decrease further,” he added.

Another citizen and a resident of Guwahati’s Maligaon area, Nayan Mitra had a more critical view. He blamed the government for the rising prices for months.

Mitra said, “Petrol prices were touching Rs 106 a litre. Although the announcement made it fall to Rs 96 per litre, the rise in fuel prices is only an example of the government’s gross mismanagement across all sectors.”

Speaking further, he said, “Even as crude oil prices dipped to absolute naught during the peak of the pandemic, the prices in India kept rising. This only shows that the government has been milking the common man for years by levying excessive cesses on fuel, an essential commodity.”