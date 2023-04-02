It’s Time For A New Engine, Not Double-Engine Govt: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while addressing a huge gathering in Guwahati and stated that people now need a new engine and not a double-engine government.

Addressing a huge gathering in Guwahati on Sunday, Bhagwant Mann said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) focuses on development goals which are a necessity for the public, whereas the BJP always aims at creating division among people.

Mann said, “BJP stands for Bharatiya Jumla Party. I think its time for people to change their EVM switches. We need a new engine now and not a double-engine government.”

The Punjab CM stressed on developments in Punjab and said, “The problems that people of Assam face are similar to those of Punjab and Delhi. Our government has initiated strict measures against corrupt officials. We sent all corrupt persons of Punjab to jail. We provided free electricity to households as promised. At present, 40 per cent people of Punjab are receiving free electricity. Our government has also opened 503 mohalla clinics in one year. We have also provided government jobs to many people. We have learnt a lot from Delhi. I think everyone should have the habit of learning.”

Bhagwant Mann also lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stating that government schools have been shut down in the state and are only focusing on private schools.

“In Punjab, government schools have been improved. In Delhi too, government schools have been opened. But in Assam, the chief minister’s wife is opening private schools. The people of a state, whose king is a trader, will always remain beggars,” the Punjab CM said.

Mann further said, “Manish Sisodia was sent to jail. Ironically, the person who used to sell tea in trains is now selling trains. Let the corrupt ministers know that coffins do not contain pockets. So there is no use looting people's money and filling their pockets now.”

Mann also said that the AAP is a people’s party, not a team ‘A’ or ‘B’.

He said, “People have welcomed AAP in a short time. We aim at the development and will work towards it. People say we are BJP’s ‘B’ team. But we are not anybody’s team. I appeal to everyone to cast their vote next to the broom symbol in the EVM machine.”