BREAKING: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann Land in Guwahati

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal landed at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati alongside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.

After arriving in Guwahati, Delhi CM gave invitation to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Delhi.

CM Kejriwal said, "The people of Assam have given opportunity to each and every party to serve them for their welfare. However, no improvement or change is witnessed. Whichever party came to power betrayed and broke the trust of people."

He compared the development in Delhi under AAP to that in Assam as both governments were formed at around the same time.

"Wherever we found opportunities, we worked well like in Delhi and Punjab. Now if we get opportunity in here, we will also work for the benefit and welfare of people.," he said.

The APP chief said, "I saw that before my arrival, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ji was giving me warnings that when I will come to the state, he will put me in jail and won't let me leave."

"The people of Assam are very good and welcome guests wholeheartedly. They don't give us threats or warnings. CM Sarma should learn from his own people. I am inviting him to Delhi and become my guest. I will give him a ride around my place and have a good meal with him. Giving open warnings doesn't suit a chief minister," he added.