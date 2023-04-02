BREAKING: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann Land in Guwahati

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal landed at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati alongside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.
After arriving in Guwahati, Delhi CM gave invitation to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Delhi.
CM Kejriwal said, "The people of Assam have given opportunity to each and every party to serve them for their welfare. However, no improvement or change is witnessed. Whichever party came to power betrayed and broke the trust of people."
He compared the development in Delhi under AAP to that in Assam as both governments were formed at around the same time.
"Wherever we found opportunities, we worked well like in Delhi and Punjab. Now if we get opportunity in here, we will also work for the benefit and welfare of people.," he said.
The APP chief said, "I saw that before my arrival, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ji was giving me warnings that when I will come to the state, he will put me in jail and won't let me leave."
"The people of Assam are very good and welcome guests wholeheartedly. They don't give us threats or warnings. CM Sarma should learn from his own people. I am inviting him to Delhi and become my guest. I will give him a ride around my place and have a good meal with him. Giving open warnings doesn't suit a chief minister," he added.
It may be mentioned that on March 31, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had termed Kejriwal a “coward” and dared him to speak against him outside the Assembly premises.
Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, ''So far, I haven't filed any case. Is there any pending against me in the entire country? I wanted to file a defamation case, but Arvind Kejriwal, like a coward, spoke inside the Assembly. So let him come to Assam on April 2nd and say that there is a case pending against Himanta Biswa Sarma. I will sue him right away.”
He further said, ''I challenge him to show a single case against me. Which case is there against me? Let him come on April 2nd and speak against me a single word that I am corrupt and next I am going to file a defamation case. The same thing I have done with Manish…,'' he added.