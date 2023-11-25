Jayanta Baruah, Family Seek Blessings of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Adokshjanand Dev

Govardhanpuri Pithadishwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adokshjanand Dev arrived at Sadin Pratidin Group chairperson and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Jayanta Baruah's residence in Guwahati earlier on Saturday.
Adokshjanand Dev is on a two-day visit to witness the ‘Rass’ festival in Assam.
Upon his arrival at Jayanta Baruah’s residence, Adokshjanand Dev was welcomed by the family members after performing the custom of washing the religious saint's feet.
Right after this, Jayanta Baruah and his family members sought the blessing of Swami Adokshjanand.
Notably, Swami Adokshjanand arrived in Guwahati on a flight earlier today. He first went to the Prashanti lodge and then arrived at Jayanta Baruah’s residence.
