“Lachit Barphukan Was a Symbol of Inspiration & Courage For Assamese Community”: Jayanta Baruah

Only two districts in Assam were dominated by Bangladeshi-origin people in the year 1971 namely Hailakandi and Dhubri. After that, its impact steadily spread to six districts, and today, people of Bangladeshi descent live in up to 14 districts. Biplab Kumar Sharma, a retired judge, made this remark on Friday during the occasion of Lachit Diwas.
Alike every year, the birth anniversary of the great Ahom general Lachit Barphukan was observed at Lachit Sangha in Guwahati’s Mamoni Raisom Goswami Road in Chandmari locality.
During the occasion, the organiser honoured two distinguished persons who have made significant contributions to the state of Assam.
The two prominent personalities namely Jayanta Baruah, proprietor of the Sadin-Pratidin group and editor of 'Asomiya Pratidin' and retired justice Biplab Kumar Sharma, a retired judge were felicitated respectively.
Both the dignitaries were specially felicitated by the organisers with Bouquets, Phulam Gamosa, Sharai, Salang Chadar and Manpatra (Certificate).
Speaking on the occasion, Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma said, “The great Lachit Barphukan cannot be idolized just as a warrior carrying a (Hengdang) sword. He was also an eminent diplomat during the reign of Ahom dynasty in the state. He has also contributed significantly to the collection of taxes and has also worked for maintaining the harmony with neighbouring states. His wisdom in the administrative field is also noteworthy. If we can take up these positive contributions of the great leader, then surely our society will shine and prosper.”
During his address, Sharma also made some important remarks on the APSC scam. He said that a report based on the claims of irregularities and malpractices in the conduct of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) CCE 2013 test was submitted to the state government on April 2, 2022. Similarly, another report on the irregularities and malpractices conduct of the CCE 2014 was also submitted this year on October 12.
“In these contexts, it is entirely up to the state government to decide what action to take based on the reports. I don't have much to say on this,” said retired justice BK Sharma to the media.
Sharma also mentioned that as one-man judicial inquiry commission he cannot give complete directions to the state government for the discrepancies which he pointed out in the two reports.
Meanwhile, Jayanta Baruah, proprietor of the Sadin-Pratidin group said that Lachit Barphukan was not just a warrior. He was a symbol of inspiration and courage for the Assamese community. The new generation should adapt to his qualities to prosper and shine.
He further stated that the Assamese language, similar to Tamil in Tamil Nadu and Marathi in Maharashtra, should have a foothold in Assam.
“The movement for the mother tongue ‘Assamese’ must begin with each of our homes. We have to enlighten our new generation towards Assamese language, songs and voices,” said Baruah while addressing the gathering at Lachit Sangha.
Speaking about Braille Version of Assamese Dictionary ‘Hemkosh’, Baruah said, “Once there was no dictionary and grammar for the Assamese language. In view of this, Hemchandra Baruah gave a new life to the people of Assam. And today, as a result of that the Braille version of the Hemkosh dictionary has been conceptualized, and published so that the visually impaired can acquire the Assamese language correctly.”
Ahead of today's event, eminent guests, including the organizers, paid glowing tributes by garlanding the statue of Lachit Barphukan with flowers.
On the other hand, members and students of the association started the program by performing state anthem “O Mur Apunar Desh”.