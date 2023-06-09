Guwahati Jal Board Files FIR against AK Construction Company

A day after the accident in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area claiming the life of one student, the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board on Friday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against AK Construction Company after noticing discrepancies in work due to negligence to duty.
The AK Construction Company is listed under Borewell Contractors in Guwahati and it is currently working at 12 locations in the city. The Jal board has noticed discrepancies in their works, sources said.
It is alleged that the construction company has not filled the potholes after completion of work and did not place slab to cover manholes on the required areas.
“Action will be taken against such agencies and no contractor will be able to escape if discrepancies are found in their works,” an official said.
On Thursday, a class 11 student of Little Flower School died on the spot as she fell down while riding the two-wheeler which got stucked in the manhole digged for pipe laying by JICA and comes beneath the passing school bus.
AK Construction company is one of the contractors who was given the contract to work under JICA supported water supply project for installing pipelines in Guwahati.
At the time of the accident, there was no barricade around the hole, making the already congested road more cram-full. Angry locals highlighted the presence of the dug-up pathway in the area as a contributing factor to the mishap, besides the bus's high speed.