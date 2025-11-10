Jalmitra Workers Stage Protest at PHE Office in Hengrabari

Tensions flared outside the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department office in Hengrabari on Monday as members of the All Assam PHE Temporary Workers’ Union (Jalmitra) staged a protest, pressing for a series of long-standing demands related to employment security and workers’ rights.

The agitating workers, employed under various divisions of the department, raised slogans demanding regularisation of their jobs, payment of minimum wages as per labour laws, and social and financial security for themselves and their families.

One of the core grievances voiced during the protest was the demand to end the User Committee system under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department and instead bring wage disbursal directly under the PHE Department. The workers alleged that the current system delays payments and deprives them of statutory benefits.

The protestors also called on the state government to recognise their contributions under the Jalmitra scheme, stressing that they have been serving for years without any job security or proper remuneration.

Union leaders warned that if their demands are ignored, they would intensify their agitation in the coming days, possibly resorting to statewide demonstrations.