TYPA Stages Massive Rally in Biswanath Seeking Tribal Recognition, ST Status

The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (TYPA), Assam, in close collaboration with the local residents of Biswanath, organised a large-scale and vibrant rally stretching from Binapani Natya Mandir to the Clock Tower in Biswanath Chariali to strongly demand tribal recognition and self-governance for the Tai-Ahom community.

The event began with a heartfelt tribute to the renowned artist Zubeen Garg, followed by a spirited march led by TIPA’s State Executive President Bhrigu Hatimuria and Hemanta Gogoi, executive member of the Sangrami Yuva Chhatra Parishad (Assam).

Several prominent community leaders and hundreds of enthusiastic participants joined hands in the rally, carrying symbolic fire torches and raising powerful slogans against the government, creating a highly charged and energetic atmosphere to press for the community’s rightful demands.

TYPA emphasised that ahead of the 2026 elections, the Tai Ahom, along with six other ethnic groups in Assam, are pressing for ST status to safeguard their cultural and social identity.

The protest highlighted the ongoing and determined call for recognition and autonomy for the Tai-Ahom community while strongly emphasising peaceful demonstration, cultural solidarity, and collective unity.

Also Read: Moran: Tai Ahoms Demand ST Status Ahead of 2026 Elections