Jalukbari Accident: AEC Forms 10-Member Committee

Following the death of seven Assam Engineering College (AEC) students, the college authorities on Monday formed a 10-member committee to enquire about the circumstances that led to the major accident.
The committee includes ten faculty members of the engineering college who are directed to submit a detailed report within two days.
Following are the professors who are directed to submit the report:
Dr. Aroop Bardalai (Hostel Superintendent H-2, 4)
Dr. Shasanka Shekhar Sarma (Hostel Superintendent H-7)
Dr. Sasanka Bora (Hostel Superintendent H-5)
Dr. PK Choudhury (Hostel Superintendent H-6)
Prof. BJ Das (Hostel Superintendent H-3)
Dr. Abinash Mahanta (Hostel Superintendent H-1)
Dr. Bornali Gogoi (Hostel Superintendent H-8)
Dr. Jayanta Pathak
Dr. Kalyan Kalita
Dr. Navajit Saikia
“A committee is constituted with the following faculty members of this college to enquire about the circumstances leading to the accidental death of 7 nos. of hostel boarders of Hotel No.7 of this college in the night on 29th May, 2023,” the notice reads.
Earlier today, visiting the site where the accident took place, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered an investigation into the matter.
Notably, during the wee hours, a major accident took place in Jalukbari area that killed seven students of AEC while six others sustained injuries.