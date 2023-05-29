Jalukbari Accident: All Assam Engineer’s Association Expresses Grief

The AEC Hostel 7 boarders were returning to the residential college campus from western part of the city and faced the accident near the Jalukbari overbridge. The luxury car carrying ten students hit the divider first and then a goods carrier on other side of the road. Seven of them died on the spot and three sustained serious injuries. Three persons on the other vehicle were also injured in the mishap. They all have been admitted to Guwahati medical college hospital.