Jalukbari Accident: CM Sarma Condoles Loss of Lives

Following the major road accident that claimed the lives of seven Assam Engineering College (AEC) students, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives.
CM Sarma offered his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and assured medical assistance for the critically injured.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families. Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured.”
CM Sarma also visited the site where the tragic accident took place.
Earlier today, seven students from Assam Engineering College (AEC) were killed in a road accident that took place in Guwahati's Jalukbari area.
The road accident took place at 1.00 am today when the driver of the Scorpio car bearing the registration number As 01 GC 8829, on which they were travelling, lost control and crossed over a divider before crashing into a Bolero DI pickup van on the opposite lane coming from Guwahati side on Jalukbari Flyover road.
As per the initial information received, ten persons were there inside the vehicle, that was rented by the students, when the accident took place.