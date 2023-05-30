Jalukbari Accident: Forensic Experts Team from Delhi Visits Site

It may be mentioned that seven students of AEC were killed in a tragic road accident that took place in Guwahati's Jalukbari area during the wee hours of Monday. The accident took place at around 1:00 am when the driver of a Scorpio car bearing the registration number AS 01 GC 8829 lost control and crossed over a divider before crashing into a Bolero DI pickup van on the opposite lane on Jalukbari Flyover road.