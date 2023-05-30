Jalukbari Accident: Forensic Experts Team from Delhi Visits Site

A team of forensic experts from Delhi has visited the site in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Tuesday where the major accident took place claiming the lives of seven students of Assam Engineering College (AEC).
The team is thoroughly examining and collecting evidence from the two vehicles that met with the accident killing seven persons and injuring six others, sources said.
Earlier, during the wee hours of Monday, a major accident took place in Jalukbari area that killed seven students of AEC while six others sustained injuries.
It may be mentioned that seven students of AEC were killed in a tragic road accident that took place in Guwahati's Jalukbari area during the wee hours of Monday. The accident took place at around 1:00 am when the driver of a Scorpio car bearing the registration number AS 01 GC 8829 lost control and crossed over a divider before crashing into a Bolero DI pickup van on the opposite lane on Jalukbari Flyover road.
Meanwhile, following the incident, the AEC authorities constituted a 10-member committee to enquire about the circumstances that led to the major accident and directed them to submit a detailed report within two days.