Jalukbari Accident: Scooty Rental Service Owner Gave His Car to AEC Students

It may be mentioned that at least seven students of the AEC were killed in a tragic road accident that took place at around 1 am on Monday when the driver of the Scorpio car bearing the registration number As 01 GC 8829 lost control and crossed over a divider before crashing into a Bolero DI pickup van on the opposite lane on Jalukbari Flyover road, sources informed.

As per the initial information received, ten persons were inside the vehicle. Out of the ten, seven died on the spot while three others were immediately rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.