Jalukbari Road Mishap: Who Was Driving & What Went Wrong—Here’s What Police Say

Condoling the suspected case of drunken driving that claimed lives of seven Assam Engineering College (AEC) students in Guwahati’s Jalukbari, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Monday strictly directed the city police to strengthen the enforcement drive against drunken driving from today onwards.
The top cop has also urged the parents and management of the educational institutes to take the responsibility of their children/students by stop them from drinking or taking immediate action against drunken driving.
“We take the responsibility of enforcing strong laws against drunken driving, but, parents must take care of their children and prohibit them from drinking alcohol. Similarly, the management of the educational institutes (colleges/universities) must take strict action against those students driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol,” said the DGP.
DGP GP Singh has also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and District Transport Officer (DTO) to analyse the cause of the road accident last night in Jalukbari locality and submit the report at the earliest.
“Prime facie, it is suspected that the cause of the accident is due to drunken driving, however, it is too early to comment on it. I have already asked the Commissioner of police city, DTO and DCP to investigate the case. This is a straight stretch of road with enough street lights. I don’t think people driving a vehicle will find any visible distraction here in this road. Moreover, we cannot completely rule out the fact that there might be a mechanical failure in the car which can also lead to a road accident. Thus, I have asked the DTO and engineers to conduct a mechanical examination of the car,” added DGP GP Singh.
Further, the top cop has asked the city police to collect the blood samples of the injured students who are now undergoing medical treatment and preserve the viscera of deceased for the further investigation.