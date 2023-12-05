Jalukbari PS Suicide: GP Singh Directs Guwahati CP To Submit Detailed Report

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Tuesday stated that he has asked the Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah to file a complete inquiry report into the case involving the death of an inmate at the Jalukbari police station.
While speaking to media persons on the issue, the DGP said that structural improvement needs to be made to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.
The DGP said, “All correct measures have to be taken. I have asked CP Diganta Borah for a detailed inquiry report on the case. Structural improvement needs to be made to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. No chance should be given to any inmate for committing suicide inside the police station. It must be ensured that no harmful elements that could lead to suicidal tendencies are removed from the lockup. There are CCTV cameras installed inside the police station. After inspecting them, the matter would be clear.”
Notably, on Monday, an inmate lodged at Jalukbari police station allegedly died by suicide inside his cell, sending authorities into a tussle. The deceased inmate, identified as Jehirul Islam, was arrested on theft charges from Jalukbari.
Islam was discovered hanging in his prison cell. The incident has shocked the police personnel at the station. After the unfortunate finding, high-ranking police officers, accompanied by a judge, arrived at the location to assess the circumstances.