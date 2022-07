In a major success by the police, a cadre of the Islamic terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) has been arrested in Guwahati in Assam on Friday.

The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen cadre was arrested in an operation launched by the Dispur Police in collaboration with the Crime Branch.

The arrested member has been identified as Enamul Haque. He was the manager of a guest house in Dispur. Many objectionable documents have been seized after conducting search operations in Haque’s residence.