Assam: People Seek Shelter on Roads as River Erosion Hit Morigaon

As people of Assam continue to reel under water, parts of Morigaon district are now facing the threat of river erosion with many people forced to seek shelter in safer places.

Many villagers of Sildubi, Bonmari, Patekiburi, Sidhaguri, Gagaldubi, Borgaon, Pavokati, Jaljali, and Hatibangi in the district are currently taking shelter on roads, and high lands after the flood waters inundated their houses.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 1.23 lakh people in the district have been affected by the current wave of floods. According to the government data, soil erosion by rivers continues in many districts of the state due to which, on average, nearly 8,000 hectares of land are lost annually.

Eight more people, including three children, lost their lives in the past 24 hours due to floods and landslides in Assam. While two persons each perished in the flood waters in Lakhimpur and Nagaon, one person each drowned in Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhemaji and Morigaon districts respectively. With these, the death toll due to floods and landslides in Assam rose to 159 since April this year.

Major rivers in assam like the Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara are flowing above the danger level mark.