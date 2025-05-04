Japanese Delegation Visits Amingaon, Sets Stage for Skill Development in Assam

In a major diplomatic and developmental milestone, Japan has signaled a significant deepening of its socio-economic partnership with Assam. The collaboration is set to unlock employment opportunities for nearly 50,000 youth from the state across sectors such as Information Technology (IT), nursing, and medical services — particularly aimed at preparing them for overseas employment in Japan.

This ambitious initiative will be anchored by a state-of-the-art training and development centre, named the ASEAN-ONE Technical Development Centre, currently under construction in Amingaon. The project is being developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, underscoring its technical and academic robustness.

A high-profile Japanese delegation, led by Hon'ble Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Mr. Nukaga Fukushiro, visited the upcoming training facility today, accompanied by four Members of Parliament and a team of 40 officials from various fields. They were accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome, reflecting Assam's growing stature in international cooperation.

During the visit, Mr. Nukaga lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and expressed a strong commitment to enhancing Japan’s engagement with India — particularly with Assam and the broader northeastern region. He underscored Japan’s intent to build a lasting, productive relationship that contributes to mutual growth.

The delegation also praised the developmental strides made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, acknowledging his pivotal role in positioning Assam as a prominent state in India’s growth narrative. They further commended Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya for his contributions to governance and state-building.

Assam’s Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who hosted the delegation, expressed his deep satisfaction and optimism regarding the initiative. He emphasized that the training centre would act as a transformative gateway for thousands of young men and women from Assam aspiring to work in Japan. The Minister also briefed the Japanese officials on the broader roadmap and future plans tied to this collaboration, calling it a historic step towards global skill integration.