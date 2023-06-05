Assam Speaker's Unconventional Advice Amid Rising Electricity Bills Draw Criticism

Amidst mounting concerns over the soaring mercury levels and escalating power bills in the state, the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary, has stirred controversy by suggesting an unconventional solution.
In response to the public outcry against the frequent increases in electricity tariffs by the ruling BJP-led government, Speaker Daimary advised individuals struggling to pay their bills to find an alternative by sitting under trees instead of switching on fans.
The Assam government's procurement of electricity from private companies, coupled with their decisions to raise electricity tariffs, has triggered a significant backlash. Speaker Daimary acknowledged the price hikes but stressed that the government's hands were tied in the matter. He emphasized that if individuals found themselves unable to afford their electricity bills, they should refrain from using electric fans and instead opt for the natural shade and comfort provided by trees.
However, Speaker Daimary's unconventional suggestion has been met with strong condemnation, particularly from the opposition Congress party. Critics argue that such remarks trivialize the genuine concerns of the people and fail to address the underlying issue of rising electricity prices. The Congress party has accused the BJP-led government and expressed deep concern over the lack of effective solutions to alleviate the financial burden faced by the public.
The controversy surrounding Speaker Daimary's statement underscores the urgency for the Assam government to address the escalating power bills and find sustainable solutions to ensure affordable electricity for its citizens.
As soaring temperatures continue to impact daily life, it is essential for policymakers to work towards a comprehensive energy strategy that balances the need for environmental sustainability with affordable and accessible power supply.