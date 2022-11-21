Jawan Sustain Injuries After Falling from Parachute at Sarusajai Stadium

One jawan sustained injuries after falling down from a parachute on Monday while paragliding at Sarusajai stadium during Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav.

The incident happened when the parachute collided with a wall and the jawan fell from above into the gallery of the stadium.

Following the incident, the injured jawan was rushed to the hospital immediately in an army ambulance for treatment.

It may be mentioned that today was the second and last day of Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav organised by the Indian Army in Guwahati.

The Indian Army under the aegia of HQ Eastern Command organised a two-day conclave on the theme of 'Celebrating Contribution of India's North East Region (NER) in Nation Building'.

The conclave aimed at highlighting the contribution of NER towards nation-building, felicitating Veer Naris, and showcasing NE culture.