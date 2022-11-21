Assam Govt to Set Up Lachit Borphukan Memorial in Jorhat

Assam government will set up memorial of the great warrior Lachit Borphukan of Ahom dynasty in Jorhat district.

Engineering and construction company Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured an order for the construction of the Ahom general Lachit Moidam Memorial and Cultural Complex at Lahdoigarh, Jorhat from the government of Assam.

The project is estimated to be worth Rs 120.23 crore, the construction company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.

The Assam government has decided to set up a cultural centre to display and conserve the valour of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

Meanwhile, the week-long celebrations for the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan began on Friday with various uniformed men and women participating in a march past to commemorate the valour and sacrifice he showed in thwarting the Mughal forces.

The last leg of the celebrations will be taken to the national capital - Vigyaan Bhawan -- from November 23 to 25.