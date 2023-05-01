Jayanta Baruah Added Golden Page in History of Assam: Prof Bhartendu Pandey

The Professor of the Sanskrit Department, Delhi University Bhartendu Pandey on Monday said that Sadin-Pratidin owner Jayanta Baruah has added a golden page in the history of Assam.
Attending the event where Baruah received the official certificate of Guinness World Records for the Hemkosh Braille version at Gauhati University, Pandey offered his prayers to Maa Kamakhya and greetings to Jayanta Baruah, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, former General Secretary of Asam Sahitya Sabha Basanta Goswami and GU Vice Chancellor Pratap Jyoti Handique.
Speaking at the ceremony, Pandey said, “Today Hemkosh Braille Dictionary made a world record. Jayanta Baruah has added a golden page in the history of Assam.”
“Assam has added a page in the history of India and presented a golden shield to the sword of India,” he added.
“Although human beings are said to be animals but they are not as we have always transcended animalism because we have knowledge and religion. As Brahma is immortal, so are words for which the word is Brahma. And the priest of this word was Hemchandra Baruah,” Pandey said.
Praising Jayanta Baruah, Pandey said that a grandson cannot do anything more for a grandfather than what he did.
Pandey went on to say, “A normal person dies after his death but those who work towards the people, who leave a mark, they stay forever. Hemchandra Baruah has been immortalized.”
Pandey, who is a blind person himself, further highlighted that Jayanta Baruah presented the Braille version of Hemkosh to all visually impaired institutes free of cost and urged the colleges, universities and educational institutions to help out visually impaired people.