Jayanta Baruah to Inaugurate Blood Donation Camp in Guwahati on Nov 20

A blood donation camp will be held by a non-governmental organization in Guwahati on November 20.

The blood donation camp is organized by the God Gifted Foundation in Bhaskarnagar and an open meeting will be held at the blood donation camp.

The camp will be inaugurated by owner of Sadin-Pratidin Group and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Jayanta Baruah as the chief guest of the ceremony.

The NGO has been working for the public welfare in various parts of Assam. The organization is looking forward to the presence of Baruah on the inauguration day of the blood donation camp.