Guwahati: Jayanta Baruah Hands Over Braille 'Hemkosh' to DIET Kamrup

The chairman of Sadin-Pratidin Group and Editor Asomiya Pratidin, Jayanta Baruah, handed over the Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary ‘Hemkosh’ to the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Assam’s Kamrup on Thursday.
The solemn event started with paying tribute to ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah by lighting the ceremonial lamp in front of his portrait by Jayanta Baruah and the chairman of DIET Kamrup.
The event was attended by the Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Prakash Mahanta, and the District Education Officer, Apurba Thakuria including other dignitaries.
Speaking at the ceremony, Jayanta Baruah said that he will distribute the Braille version of Hemkosh dictionary to all blind educational institutions in Assam free of cost adding that Braille edition of Hemkosh gave him immense self-satisfaction.
It may be mentioned that South-East Asia’s first Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary "Hemkosh" officially etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest bilingual Braille dictionary on April 24.
It was the first Assamese dictionary, edited by late Hemchandra Baruah in the 19th century. After more than 125 years, the Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’ was conceptualized and published by the Editor of Asomiya Pratidin and Sadin-Pratidin Owner, Jayanta Baruah.
The first Assamese language dictionary, ‘Hemkosh’, was compiled by Late Hemchandra Baruah in the later part of the 19th century, and was published four years later after his demise. The subsequent editions, of the dictionary, were published by the next generations of his family, particularly from the fourth edition to the 14th edition, was compiled and edited by Hemkosh Pran Debananda Baruah, the father of Mr. Jayanta Baruah, who currently owns the media conglomerate of Assam, 'Pratidin Media Network'.
In a bid to continue the ‘Hemkosh’ legacy, Shri Jayanta Baruah as the grandson of Late Hemchandra Baruah, conceptualized, and published the Braille edition of ‘Hemkosh’. This edition of ‘Hemkosh’ comprises of approximately 10,000 pages comprising more than 15 volumes.