Pratidin Group Hands Over Braille Version of ‘Hemkosh’ to Tezpur University

Ruby Baruah, the wife of Jayanta Baruah, the owner of Sadin-Pratidin group and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin on Tuesday handed over the Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary ‘Hemkosh’ to Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University on behalf of the Pratidin Media Group.
The event was attended by Managing Director of Pratidin Time Smitakshi Goswami and Associate Editor Prakash Mahanta along with several other dignitaries.
The Hemkosh is a comprehensive Assamese dictionary, and the braille version will be of great help to visually impaired students studying the language.
During the solemn ceremony, the issue of reservation of a special seat in Tezpur University was also discussed.
While speaking to the media, Smitakshi Goswami said, “In today's society, it is crucial that we ensure that all individuals, including those who are blind or visually impaired, have access to higher education. To achieve this goal, universities must take steps to register a reserved seat for visually impaired students. This would involve creating a particular category for these students in the admissions process.”
She further said, “By taking this step, universities can set an example for other institutions to follow, and inspire them to create more inclusive and accessible environments for students with disabilities.”