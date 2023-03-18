Jayanta Mallabaruah Holds Discussion on GOBARdhan Scheme in Guwahati

Assam Minister for Public Health Engineering Jayanta Mallabaruah held a discussion with the representatives of cowsheds and dairy co-operative societies on GOBARdhan scheme under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Rural) at Staff College in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Saturday.

While explaining the scheme of Union Government, the minister said that GOBARdhan (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resource Dhan) project is to generate energy and income in addition to cleanliness by processing manure and whole agricultural waste materials (straw, manure, crop residues etc.) in rural areas.

Adding an example, he said that the dairy farmers’ community will be able to produce biogas and pesticides from the liquid fraction by processing the manure.

The representatives of as many as 24 cowsheds and dairy producer societies from at least 21 districts of Assam participated the meeting.

It may be mentioned that the GOBARdhan scheme is implemented under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen-Phase II, which mainly focuses on increasing farmers’ income and conversion of biowaste into compressed biogas.

The government of India provides technical assistance to every district and financial support of upto Rs. 50 lakhs per district to achieve safe disposal of cattle and organic waste.

It’s objectives is to support villages safely manage their cattle waste, agriculture waste and in long run all organic waste; support communities, convert their cattle and organic waste to wealth using decentralized systems; promote environmental sanitation and curb vector borne diseases through effective disposal of waste in rural areas; convert organic waste, especially, cattle waste to bio gas and fertilizer for use in rural areas; promote rural entrepreneurship employment and income generation opportunities.