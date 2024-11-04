JB Law College Principal Denies Scam Allegation, Calls It Baseless

The suspended principal of Jnanadabhiram Barooah Law College or JB Law College in Guwahati has denied all allegations against her calling them baseless. She also shifted the blame on the college's governing body president Hemanta Kumar Sarmah.
This was after a multi-crore financial scam surfaced at the institute on Monday.
Holding Hemanta Kumar Sarmah responsible, principal Dr Malabika Talukdar said, "The allegations of financial misappropriation against me are completely false and baseless. They were brought by him obstinately."
She mentioned that the regulations do not permit her to sign on expenses beyond Rs 1 lakh, saying, "I released the funds only on the basis of the president's signature."
Addressing a press conference today following her suspension, Talukdar said, "He is the head of the mathematics department of Gauhati University. He was made the president of the governing body. However, we want an expert in law, not mathematics."
The principal went on to raise allegations against Sharma of giving employment to third and fourth grade employees and their family members and relatives without any qualification or skill.
"Three of us were suspended today. The review report mentioned his name as well, however, he was not suspended somehow. I have yet to receive any written communication regarding my suspension. My responsibilities have been forcefully taken away from me," said Talukdar.
She expressed doubts on whether the suspension report will arrive in the stipulated one week's time, further stating that JB Law College has till date never had anyone in a financial role.
Earlier today, a financial misappropriation of massive proportions that was carried out over the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 sessions came to the fore at JB Law College. This was followed by immediate suspension of principal Dr Malabika Talukdar, Practical Course Co-ordinator Ranjan Jyoti Das, and Accountant Pradip Bezbaruah.
The JB Law College governing body took the decision to suspend the trio over allegations of misappropriation of funds coming in the form of admission, exam and library fees.
As per reports, out of the entire amount collected from students only a fraction of it is deposited to the college's fund. There are a total of 10 bank accounts in the name of JB Law College. However, there is no account of how many chequebooks were issued against these bank accounts.
The details of the scam surfaced following an audit, leading to the constitution of a three-member screening and reforming committee which submitted its report. Sources said that this 69-page report contained even more damning information than the audit.
A high-level committee consisting of a retired judge, a retired administrative official, and a financial expert will be formed within the upcoming week to look into the matter. Based on the committee's report the punishment to be meted will be decided.